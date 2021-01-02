'2020 has been worst, 2021 is going to be better and brighter': Shah Rukh Khan's message for fans on New Year

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, extended his delayed New Year wish to fans and followers on social media.

The 55-year-old, who has been MIA from the big screen, shared a lengthy video wishing his fans a Happy New Year.

In the over 3-minute clip, SRK speaks about how difficult 2020 has been, but also reminded his fans that the good thing about hitting rock bottom in life, is that the only way from there is upwards.

Khan says, “It is that time of the year again, when the old year is on its way out and the new one is waiting in the wings of...actually has entered because I'm late in conveying my wishes to all of you. I'm sure all of you will agree 2020 has been the worst of years for everybody, and in these awful times for most it is difficult to find a way of hope, positivity, but I have a way of looking bad days difficult times awful years. I believe when one is at their lowest, at the most bottom-est of their life, the good thing is, from here on there's only one way to move that is upwards, higher to bigger places. So, 2020 whatever it has been it's in the past now, and I believe 2021 is going to be bigger, better, brighter and more beautiful for all of us.”

King Khan also took a subtle dig at trolls who take sides and fight online, calling it good fun and time pass, but warns his followers that the virtual beings are not for keeps.

“But 2020 has taught us one thing, that real fun is with your families, your friends, your loved ones and all the friends and enemies you make virtually taking sides or fighting against online is good fun, time pass but it’s not for keeps, So, here's wishing you all in 2021 lots of happiness and joy and peace. Am I sounding like a cheap greeting card? Let me add lots of tax paid cash to it too so that your dreams and your goals are fulfilled," he adds.

Watch the complete video below.