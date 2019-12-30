2019 recap: From 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' to 'Kabir Singh'- five surprising hits

This year has proved to be a good financial year for at least entertainment industry, even though otherwise there seem to be not too hopeful scenario for common man. Incidentally this year too some films have unexpectedly performed well at box office, while the big stars like Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan too have manage to bring in lot of money at the box office

Uri: The Surgical Strike

The year itself started with surprise hit with Uri which was based on real story of Indian Army’s surgical strike in 2016. It was said to be an imaginary account of actual incident. The film was directed by debutant Aditya Dhar and it starred Vicky Kaushal, who have won National Award for their work in this film. It was made on limited budget of Rs. 25 crore and it has approximately collected Rs.342 crore. There have always been notion that the films, which releases in first two weeks of January do not do well but Uri broke all myths and box office records.

Luka Chhupi

Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon starrer Luka Chhupi directed by debutant Lakshman Utekar. It was Kartik’s first solo release after Sonu Ki Tittu Ki Sweety. This rom-com was made on the budget of Rs. 25 crore and it collected Rs. 128 crore approximately. Kartik’s second release of the year Pati Patni Aur Woh too have been doing well and it has collected nearly Rs.100 crore worlds wide.

Kabir Singh

Hindi remake of Arjun Reddy ,directed by Sandeep Venga Reddy and featuring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani had created a lot of buzz ,the film was criticised by many people for promoting misogynistic attitude of lead character and objectifying woman. Inspite of all this the audience flocked in theatres to watch this remake ,which went on the earn more than Rs. 276 crore at box office and proving to be one the biggest hit of the year and of Shahid and Kiara.

Dream Girl

Ayushmann Khurrana has been having a dream run at box office since past year. This year too has been fruitful for him as his film Article 15, Dreamgirl and Bala have performed exceptionally well at box office. Article 15 was made with Rs.30 crore and it got Rs.93 crore. Dream Girl was made with Rs.30 and earned Rs.200 crore and Bala was made with Rs.27 crore and it collected more than Rs. 171 crore approximately. Ayushmann’s three films have earned more than Rs.450 crore at box office this year.

Chhichhore

This year the audience has actually favoured quite a few underdog films and one of them was Chhichhore. Director Nitesh Tiwari’s second film after Dangal had long start cast ,it featured Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Varun Sharma and many others. The college drama got mixed reactions from critics but youths seemed to have liked it a lot. The film managed bring relief to Sushant as well,who has not had a hit under his credit for a long time now. It earned more than Rs.147 crore.