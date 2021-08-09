20 years of 'Dil Chahta Hai': Farhan Akhtar says he has 'never thought' about the film's sequel

"There was never a point where I thought, let's discover where these three characters are 20 years later. I have not thought about that at all, to be honest," he said.

The filmmaker was 27 when "Dil Chahta Hai" released and quickly became a movie that resonated with the audience who had grown up on a staple diet of the larger-than-life, dramatic films of the '90s.

"Dil Chahta Hai" became the defining film of the new decade, as it was both aspirational and relatable.

Farhan's conversational screenplay with characters reminding people of a version of themselves and their friends; a young, breezy soundtrack by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy; with lyrics by Javed Akhtar and contemporary costume designing by Arjun Bhasin earned immense acclaim.

Ahead of the film's 20th anniversary, Farhan said he is filled with "many emotions".

"The one that is at the forefront of it all is honestly just how fortunate I was to get such amazing people to collaborate on my first film. Then the film did what it had to do by itself, there is nothing you can do after you have made it. People make it their own and keep it alive."