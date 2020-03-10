20-year-old video of Shah Rukh Khan dancing with with wife Gauri at Holi bash goes viral

On the occasion of Holi, most B-town stars seem to be taking to social media to put up their latest video or pictures, wishing their fans on the special occasion.

Subhash Ghai took to Twitter and shared a throwback video of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan dancing to their hearts content, having a gala time at a Holi Bash, dated back to 2000. In the video, SRK and Gauri Khan are seen almost drenched with coloured water and having a blast like no one is watching! Chunky Pandey is also seen at the party.