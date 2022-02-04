20-year-old Avneet Kaur buys swanky new Range Rover worth over Rs 80 lakh; see photos

Actress Avneet Kaur, who is set to make her Bollywood debut in a lead role with Kangana Ranaut's 'Tiku Weds Sheru', bought herself a brand new Range Rover.

Taking to Instagram, Avneet shared a few photos and videos of her and her family posing with her new swanky car.

While the exact amount spent by her is not known yet, the price of a Range Rover Velar in India reportedly starts at Rs 83 lakh (ex-showroom).

"This is my year of dreams coming true. #2022 #bucketlist #anotherone #blessed," she captioned her post.

Several celebrities took to the comments section of Avneet's post and congratulated her on her new purchase.

Singer Neha Kakkar commented, "Proud of you girl!!" while Tony Kakkar wrote, "Many congratulations".

Avneet's close friends and industry colleagues Siddharth Nigam, Reem Sameer, Vaishnavi Rao, Bhavesh Balchandani and others also congratulated her.

Avneet, 20, was first seen as a contestant on 'Dance India Dance Li’l Masters'. She is known for television shows such as 'Chandra Nandini' and 'Aladdin – Naam Toh Suna Hoga'.

Avneet will next be seen in 'Tiku Weds Sheru' opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui. On Thursday, the actor announced the wrap up of the film on social media. He also called Avneet 'a gifted actor and a stunning dancer'.

Published on: Friday, February 04, 2022, 02:17 PM IST