20 ventilators, 200 oxygen concentrators: Amitabh Bachchan's 'personal contribution' for COVID-19 relief is Rs 15 crore

After sharing a detailed account of the charitable work he has done amid the coronavirus pandemic, Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan has revealed that his contribution is around Rs 15 crore.
On Monday night, Bachchan took to his blog and wrote, "In this battle against this virus , many have contributed and continue to be resolved in more .. the mention in the information circles resounds with the 2 cr that I donated for the care Centre in Delhi for the moment .. but as days go by the figure of my personal contribution and donation shall be about 15 crore rupees .."
"Of course such figures are beyond my means , but I work and labour and resolve to dig into my earnings for those that need it most and with the kindness of the Almighty have been able to give this amount," the megastar added.
Amitabh Bachchan also said that he will give more if he manages to 'muster more earnings'.
Sharing an update on pending efforts, the star revealed that the 20 ventilators that he had ordered from overseas have arrived.
Calling oxygen concentrators 'another dire need', Big B said that 50 0f them will be airlifted for Delhi and 150 more concentrators will arrive on May 23.
He also shared that he's providing 1000 packets of food and donated 3 detection machines to Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital.
Amitabh has also got in touch with an orphanage in Hyderabad to provide free education to two children, who lost their parents to the virus.
Earlier on Monday, the 78-year-old actor addressed the online hate and abusive comments he has been receiving by social media users alleging him for not contributing towards COVID-19 relief.
Feeling sad over the distasteful comments, the legendary star took to his blog site and addressed everyone that he 'believes in doing charity rather than speaking about it'.
