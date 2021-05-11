20 ventilators, 200 oxygen concentrators: Amitabh Bachchan's 'personal contribution' for COVID-19 relief is Rs 15 crore

After sharing a detailed account of the charitable work he has done amid the coronavirus pandemic, Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan has revealed that his contribution is around Rs 15 crore.

On Monday night, Bachchan took to his blog and wrote, "In this battle against this virus , many have contributed and continue to be resolved in more .. the mention in the information circles resounds with the 2 cr that I donated for the care Centre in Delhi for the moment .. but as days go by the figure of my personal contribution and donation shall be about 15 crore rupees .."

"Of course such figures are beyond my means , but I work and labour and resolve to dig into my earnings for those that need it most and with the kindness of the Almighty have been able to give this amount," the megastar added.