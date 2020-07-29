'2 years of togetherness': Sushmita Sen posts love note for her 'rooh' Rohman Shawl

In the throwback picture, they look adorable as they smile and pose for the camera. Sushmita is wearing a black velvet shrug on a matching T-shirt, while Rohman looks dapper in a white turtle neck T-shirt.

On the work front, Sushmita made her acting comeback with web series "Aarya", which delves into how organised crime and betrayal runs deep in a family. It is about the protagonist Aarya, and how she is pulled into the narcotics business when her family is threatened.

The show also features Sikander Kher, Namit Das, Jayant Kripalani, Sohaila Kapoor, Sugandha Garg, Maya Sareen, Vishwajeet Pradhan and Manish Chaudhary. "Aarya" is an official adaptation of the popular Dutch crime drama "Penoza".