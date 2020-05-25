2 members of Karan Johar's household staff test positive for COVID-19

Two members of Karan Johar's household staff have tested positive for COVID-19, the producer-director said in a statement on Monday evening.

"As soon as the symptoms were detected, they were put under quarantine in a section of our building. The BMC was informed immediately, and the building has been fumigated and sterilised by them as per the norms," Johar said.

He added that his family and the rest of his staff are all safe and display no symptoms of the virus. "We have all taken the swab test this morning and have tested negative, but will remain in self isolation for the next 14 days for the safety of everyone around us. We stand by our commitment to safeguard everyone and have ensured that all measures prescribed by the authorities have been strictly adhered to," he added.

Karan Johar also ensured that the best treatment and care is provided to his house helps who have tested positive.

"These are difficult times but by staying in our homes and taking the right precautions, there is no doubt in my mind that we can defeat this virus. Stay home everyone and stay safe," he further said.

Earlier, Boney Kapoor's house help had tested positive for COVID-19 and then two more members of the Kapoor family's house staff tested positive. Jhanvi, Boney and Khushi had tested negative for coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Johar turned 48 on Monday and treated himself with a new look. He ditched his grey mane and opted for a more youthful look.

He revealed his new look on Instagram with a video. "Grey hair can elicit multiple reactions. I can personally relate to it as I got all kinds of comments from uber cool to hello uncle," Karan said. "When my kids asked why I was looking old, I decided to try and colour my hair at home," he added.