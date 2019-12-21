2 Kiara Advani fans did something totally crazy to meet her

Kiara Advani was shooting in Lucknow for her upcoming film Indoo Ki Jawani in Lucknow when she had her first crazy fan experience.

Kiara says, “I have had no crazy fans experience so far but I guess this year when I was shooting for a film in Lucknow, I met two girls on the sets. I don’t know how they got to know that I am shooting here. But they came all the way from Kanpur just to meet me. They said they liked me and wanted to meet me. They became emotional after interacting with me and told me that they had bunked their exams so they could watch my shoot and meet me. Although I was glad to meet them, I felt sad that they had to skip their exams for this, so I told them not to do so.”

On the work front Kiara is busy promoting her film Good Newwz, which is set to release next year, she is also shooting for Lakshmi Bomb with Akshay Kumar and Bhool Bhulaiyaa2 with Kartik Aaryan. Apart from Indoo ki Jawani which is releasing next year, Kiara will also be seen in a short film The Guilty which will be shown on Netflix