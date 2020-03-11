1980 disaster-thriller ‘The Burning Train’ gets a remake with star-studded cast

Ravi Chopra’s 1980 directorial The Burning Train is all set for a remake after forty years. Filmmakers Juno Chopra and Jackky Bhagnani have collaborated for this mega-reboot that promises a star-studded cast and mind-boggling VFX.
According to Mumbai Mirror, the film will go on floors in the second half of 2020, once the cast is finalised. The modern adaptation is said to have its narrative in a train itself but with a new twist.
The Burning Train originally starred Dharmendra, Vinod Khanna, Jeetendra, Hema Malini, Parveen Babi, and Neetu Singh in lead roles. However, it also had an equally impressive supporting cast that featured Danny Denzongpa, Vinod Mehra, Navin Nischol, Iftekhar, Jagdish Raj, Simi Garewal, Ranjeet, and Asha Sachdev among others.
The film revolved around a newly launched train named the Super Express that catches fire due to a bomb blast on its inaugural run from New Delhi to Mumbai. It is reported that the film was inspired by 1975 Japanese disaster movie The Bullet Train.
