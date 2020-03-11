1980 disaster-thriller ‘The Burning Train’ gets a remake with star-studded cast

Ravi Chopra’s 1980 directorial The Burning Train is all set for a remake after forty years. Filmmakers Juno Chopra and Jackky Bhagnani have collaborated for this mega-reboot that promises a star-studded cast and mind-boggling VFX.

According to Mumbai Mirror, the film will go on floors in the second half of 2020, once the cast is finalised. The modern adaptation is said to have its narrative in a train itself but with a new twist.