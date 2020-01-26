1950: A turning point for the nation and for films

With his emphasis on eloquent images in Do Bigha Zameen, Devdas and Sujata, Bimal Roy undermined the importance of lengthy dialogue in our films. Guru Dutt’s Pyaasa and Kaagaz Ke Phool poetically questioned the value of fame in a morally compromised world. B R Chopra’s crowd pleasers also had a built-in message: Ek Hi Raasta (widow remarriage), Naya Daur (the human cost of progress), Sadhna (prostitute rehabilitation). V Shantaram’s cinema was accessible yet explored complex themes such as tradition versus modernism in Jhanak Jhanak Payal Baaje, the meaning of freedom in Do Ankhen Barah Haath and fantasy relationships in Navrang. And Mehboob Khan crafted the definitive epic of India’s rural heartland with Mother India, about a woman who is strong and generous like mother earth, but won’t forgive the transgression of her laws.

Mother India’s blockbuster status was driven considerably by Nargis’ star credentials. Fortunately, the fifties saw several leading ladies assume positions of power with well-entrenched careers that lasted for decades. Meena Kumari quickly assumed the make of tragedy queen and bagged the first two Filmfare awards for Best Actress. Vyjayanthimala’s immense success in dance numbers like Nagin’s Man dole mera tan dole made dancing skills mandatory for future heroines. Madhubala’s breath-taking looks entranced the nation. Geeta Bali, Nimmi and Nalini Jaywant were indubitably talented but somehow it was Nutan and Waheeda Rehman who got cast in the truly memorable roles.

The archetypal Indian idiom of filmmaking remained unassailable even when directors veered towards neo-realism (Nirupa Roy wore unwashed clothes bought from Chor Bazaar in Do Bigha Zameen). Songs remained an ineluctable part of our movie-going experience...and breathless superlatives are the only way to describe the film music of this era.

Maybe it is just a coincidence but soon after India became a republic, the film world unleashed a wave of creativity. Today’s film industry is standing on the shoulders of these giants.

Dinesh Raheja is an Indian author, columnist,TV scriptwriter, and film historian. In 2017, he initiated The Dinesh Raheja Workshop in which he teaches Bollywood aspirants everything related to the media.