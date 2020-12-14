19 years of 'Kabhie Khushi Kabhie Gham': From Jibraan Khan to Malvika Raaj - here's how K3G child artists look now

Karan Johar’s iconic celluloid 'Kabhie Khushi Kabhie Gham' is one of the most-loved family-romantic multi-starrer drama.
Even after nineteen years of its release, fans can't stop gushing about its dialogues, scenes, songs and the onscreen pairing that featured Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol, Hrithik Roshan-Kareena Kapoor, and Amitabh-Jaya Bachchan.
However, the flick would have been incomplete with its adorable line-up of child artists. From ‘Poo’ to ‘Laddoo’ – here’s what the K3G actors look now.
Malvika Raaj – Poo (Pooja)
Malvika Raaj, who essayed the role of a young Kareena Kapoor is all set to be back on the big screen in an action thriller "Squad" opposite Danny Denzongpa’s son, Rinzing Denzongpa.
Speaking about K3G, Malvika said, “The film will always be special as that’s when I realized I wanted to act.”
Jibraan Khan – Rishi Raichand
Actor Jibraan Khan, who essayed the role of Shah Rukh Khan's son Rishi is currently making the internet drool over his shirtless pictures.
Son of Firoz Khan- who played Arjun in B.R. Chopra's epic series 'Mahabharata', Jibraan turned 27 recently.
In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Jibraan said that he's looking forward to making a new identity in Bollywood.
"I think the respect I get during auditions, is because of the work I have done in the past, and from all of that K3G comes out the best. Wherever I go, it is still the patent question, how was it working on K3G. I don’t get bored answering it, but I think it is high time I need a new identity," he said.
Jesse Lever
Jesse is the son of actor-comedian Johnny Lever.
Kavish Majumdar - Rohan Raichand
Kavish played the younger Hrithik Roshan.
Aryan Khan
A young Shah Rukh Khan (Rahul Raichand) was played by his own son Aryan.
In an interview earlier this year, Karan Johar said that K3G is the biggest slap in his face and his biggest reality check.
"I thought that I'm making the biggest film in Hindi cinema since 'Mughal-e-Azam' until Aamir Khan's 'Lagaan' and Farhan Akhtar's 'Dil Chahta hai'," Karan said.
His main aim was to have a great star cast.
"I made the same film as 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai', that's what 'K3G' was," said the director, adding: "I took the storyline of 'Kabhi Kabhie' and the family values of 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!' and made this mush of a film."
"'K3G' is the single biggest slap in my face and my biggest reality check," he said.
The director said that he was shocked when the film did badly in terms of reviews and awards.
Talking about Kareena's famous character of Poo, Karan said: "Poo, OMG! You should go and check online. There are lines, memes and games on Poo, but at the time only Bebo and I loved her character."
"I am Poo, that's who I am, I wrote all the lines, picked the clothes, everything," he added.
A movie that is loaded with emotions, dance numbers, sad moments and our superstars, 'K3G' is here to stay as it continues to live in the hearts of its fans. Released in 2001, the movie entered the 100-crore club even when it wasn't a thing.
