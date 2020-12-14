19 years of 'Kabhie Khushi Kabhie Gham': From Jibraan Khan to Malvika Raaj - here's how K3G child artists look now

A young Shah Rukh Khan (Rahul Raichand) was played by his own son Aryan.

In an interview earlier this year, Karan Johar said that K3G is the biggest slap in his face and his biggest reality check.

"I thought that I'm making the biggest film in Hindi cinema since 'Mughal-e-Azam' until Aamir Khan's 'Lagaan' and Farhan Akhtar's 'Dil Chahta hai'," Karan said.

His main aim was to have a great star cast.

"I made the same film as 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai', that's what 'K3G' was," said the director, adding: "I took the storyline of 'Kabhi Kabhie' and the family values of 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!' and made this mush of a film."

"'K3G' is the single biggest slap in my face and my biggest reality check," he said.

The director said that he was shocked when the film did badly in terms of reviews and awards.

Talking about Kareena's famous character of Poo, Karan said: "Poo, OMG! You should go and check online. There are lines, memes and games on Poo, but at the time only Bebo and I loved her character."

"I am Poo, that's who I am, I wrote all the lines, picked the clothes, everything," he added.

A movie that is loaded with emotions, dance numbers, sad moments and our superstars, 'K3G' is here to stay as it continues to live in the hearts of its fans. Released in 2001, the movie entered the 100-crore club even when it wasn't a thing.