17 years of 'Kal Ho Naa Ho': 10 best dialogues from the Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, Saif Ali Khan starrer

“Kal Ho Naa Ho” clocked 17 years of its release on Saturday. Directed by Nikkhil Advani, the Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, Saif Ali Khan starrer is nothing less than a masterpiece that is “both heart-breaking and yet full of heart.”
Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions took to Twitter and shared a montage on the film’s anniversary and wrote, “Celebrating a story, a feeling, a heartbeat - that made many hearts beat with it. #17YearsOfKalHoNaaHo and every tune, every dialogue continues to live on!”
Here are some of the best dialogues in the film.
Pyar ka pehla kadam dosti hai, aur aakhri bhi … bus beech ke kadam reh gaye hain
Main aankhen band karta hoon toh tumhe dekhta hoon … aankhen kholta hoon toh tumhe dekhna chahta hoon … tum paas nahi hoti ho toh tumhe chaaron taraf mehsoos karta hoon … har pal, har ghadi, har waqt
Jiyo! Khush Raho! Muskurao! Kya Pata Kal Ho Naa Ho
Main Tumhe Zindagi Bhar Pyaar Karoonga Aur Marte Dum Tak Pyaar Karoonga…Aur Uske Baad Bhi
Tumhare paas joh hai tumhare hisaab se kam hai … lekin kisi doosre ke nazar se dekho … toh tumhare paas bahut kuch hai
Aaj … aaj ek hasi aur baant lo … aaj ek dua aur maang lo … aaj ek ansoon aur pee lo … aaj ek zindagi aur jee lo … aaj ek sapna aur dekh lo … aaj … kya pata, kal ho naa ho
Kaash … kaash main tumhari jagah pe hota … kaash
Cheh Din Ladki In…Sirf Cheh Din…Kyunki Main Sundays Ko Kaam Nahi Karta
Soocho, soocho … aur soochne ke liye main tumhe apni saari zindagi deta hoon
Pyar toh bahut log karte hai … lekin mere jaisa pyar koi nahi kar sakta kyun ki kisi ke paas tum joh nahi ho
The film revolves around a love triangle that comes with its share of comic and even naughty sequences.
At the same time, the film exceled with its emotional aura. The intermission point when audiences learn of Aman’s (SRK) illness or the marvellous scene of him pretending to read Rohit’s (Saif) diary and not to forget, the sequence at the deathbed, leaving every viewer teary-eyed; “Kal Ho Naa Ho” has some epic moments that make the film a one-of-a-kind celluloid.
Not to mention, the theme soundtrack composed by Shankar–Ehsaan–Loy, penned by Javed Akhtar and sung by Sonu Nigam that went on to become a life mantra for many.
