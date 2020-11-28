17 years of 'Kal Ho Naa Ho': 10 best dialogues from the Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, Saif Ali Khan starrer

Here are some of the best dialogues in the film.

Pyar ka pehla kadam dosti hai, aur aakhri bhi … bus beech ke kadam reh gaye hain Main aankhen band karta hoon toh tumhe dekhta hoon … aankhen kholta hoon toh tumhe dekhna chahta hoon … tum paas nahi hoti ho toh tumhe chaaron taraf mehsoos karta hoon … har pal, har ghadi, har waqt Jiyo! Khush Raho! Muskurao! Kya Pata Kal Ho Naa Ho Main Tumhe Zindagi Bhar Pyaar Karoonga Aur Marte Dum Tak Pyaar Karoonga…Aur Uske Baad Bhi Tumhare paas joh hai tumhare hisaab se kam hai … lekin kisi doosre ke nazar se dekho … toh tumhare paas bahut kuch hai Aaj … aaj ek hasi aur baant lo … aaj ek dua aur maang lo … aaj ek ansoon aur pee lo … aaj ek zindagi aur jee lo … aaj ek sapna aur dekh lo … aaj … kya pata, kal ho naa ho Kaash … kaash main tumhari jagah pe hota … kaash Cheh Din Ladki In…Sirf Cheh Din…Kyunki Main Sundays Ko Kaam Nahi Karta Soocho, soocho … aur soochne ke liye main tumhe apni saari zindagi deta hoon Pyar toh bahut log karte hai … lekin mere jaisa pyar koi nahi kar sakta kyun ki kisi ke paas tum joh nahi ho

The film revolves around a love triangle that comes with its share of comic and even naughty sequences.

At the same time, the film exceled with its emotional aura. The intermission point when audiences learn of Aman’s (SRK) illness or the marvellous scene of him pretending to read Rohit’s (Saif) diary and not to forget, the sequence at the deathbed, leaving every viewer teary-eyed; “Kal Ho Naa Ho” has some epic moments that make the film a one-of-a-kind celluloid.

Not to mention, the theme soundtrack composed by Shankar–Ehsaan–Loy, penned by Javed Akhtar and sung by Sonu Nigam that went on to become a life mantra for many.