16 inspirational quotes by birthday girl Priyanka Chopra that speak of ‘Girl Power’

As she turns 38, we look at some of her inspirational quotes that speak of girl power.

1. "I think it's great to be flawed. I am hugely flawed, and I like it this way. That's the fun of life. You fall, get up, make mistakes, learn from them, be human and be you."

2. “Ambition is a word associated with women negatively. People say she’s too ambitious. Why is that a bad thing?”

3. "I live with romance in my brain. I'm a true-blue Cancerian like that. "

4. “I’m inspired by creative people because they add the colour and the emotions to our lives.”

5. "I totally commit and completely give myself to a relationship. Be warned, though - I don't like being taken for granted, so I can be pretty high-maintenance sometimes! "

6. “Don’t try to squeeze into a glass slipper. Instead, shatter the glass ceiling.”

7. "I don't like guys who are conventional. I'm an achiever; he has to be an achiever. I admire drive, I admire ambition. I like a guy who keeps my on my toes. "

8. "There's only one you. Understand who you are, your uniqueness."

9. “I am this stupid, emotional, very loyal, sort of believe-in-values-and -principles sort of girl.”

10. “When life gives you lemons, make grape juice, then sit back and let people wonder how you did it.”

11. “My mom always said that when a woman is financially independent she has the ability to live life on her own terms.”

12. “Perfect is boring anyway. Flawed is good.”

13. “Life just keeps moving. You have to keep your blinkers on. Find what you do best and keep moving.”

14. “No one can tell you how much you can do. You have to set your own standards.”

15. “You’ve got to teach yourself to take over the world.”

16. “Don’t be afraid of solitary journeys. Being responsible for your successes and failures makes you stronger.”