15 years of ‘Gangster’: Kangana Ranaut compares her ‘success story’ with that of Shah Rukh Khan

Actress Kangana Ranaut made her Bollywood debut exactly 15 years ago with Anurag Basu's "Gangster". She went down memory lane and recalled how her success story is similar to that of superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

Sharing a then and now picture, Kangana took to Twitter and wrote, “15 years ago ‘Gangster’ released today, Shahrukh Khan ji and mine are the biggest success stories ever but SRK was from Delhi, convent educated and his parents were involved in films, I did not know a single word of English, no education, came from a remote village of HP and every step was a battle starting with my own father and grandfather, who made my life miserable, and yet 15 years later after so much success still every day is a fight for survival but totally worth it, thank you everyone.”

In 2020, during an interview with a leading magazine, filmmaker Anurag Basu said that he never thought Kangana would become so huge.

He said, "She is a very fast learner. She wants to learn, so the hunger was always there from her very first film. She is a very ambitious girl and she knows where she is going. It's very difficult for an actress to carve a place in this industry. And especially for an outsider. She did it on her own. I have given her hardly two films, iske baad uski apni journey hai.”

Over the past 15 years, Kangana has won four National Awards -- as Best Supporting Actress in 2009 for "Fashion", and Best Actress awards for "Queen" (2015), "Tanu Weds Manu Returns" (2016), and “Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi” (2019). She is a recipient of Padma Shri, besides numerous popular film awards.

Her upcoming projects include "Thalaivi", where she essays late Tamil Nadu chief minister Jayalalithaa, besides the action film "Dhaakad" and "Tejas", where she plays an Air Force Pilot.