14 years of 'Rang De Basanti': Sharman Joshi gets nostalgic

Mumbai: It's been 14 years since Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's patriotic film "Rang De Basanti' released, and it is still remembered by everyone -- especially for its excellent storyline, songs, dialogues and artistes' performances.

Actor Sharman Joshi, who played a pivotal role in the film, took to social media on Sunday and reminisced about the film's journey.

He posted one of the stills from the movie in which he can be seen standing next to co-stars Aamir Khan, Kunal Kapoor, Siddharth and Atul Kulkarni.

One of the famous dialogues from the movie is also written on the image, which Sharman has shared on his Instagram account.

"'Koi bhi desh perfect nahi hota, usse perfect banana padta hai'(No country is perfect, we have to make it perfect)," the image read.