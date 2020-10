13 years of 'Jab We Met': Kareena shares BTS pic featuring ex-BF Shahid Kapoor with a brow-raising caption

Talking a walk down the memory lane, actor Kareena Kapoor on Monday celebrated 13 years of her Shahid Kapoor co-starrer romantic-drama 'Jab We Met' and shared a throwback picture from the film sets.

The picture features Kareena, Shahid and the director of the film - Imtiaz Ali. The snap is from the shooting of hit number 'Nagada Nagada Baja' from the film in which Shahid is seen dressed in a Black kurta, while Kareena looks drop-dead gorgeous in pastel-shaded traditional attire.

Looking back at the picture, Kareena captioned the post as, "Mujhe toh lagta hai life mein jo kuch insaan real mein chahta hai, actual mein, usse wohi milta hai. #13YearsOfJabWeMet#ShreeAshtavinayakCineVision" It translates to - "I feel that in life, what a person wants in real, in actuality, the person gets it."