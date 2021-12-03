120 fully vaccinated guests to attend Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal's wedding, confirms Sawai Madhopur DC

120 top Bollywood and other celebrities will attend the wedding of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal scheduled on December 9 in Rajasthan. The guests have to follow the COVID-19 protocols and only double vaccinated guests will get entry in the much-hyped celebrity wedding.

This information was shared by Rajendra Kishan, the district collector (DC) of Sawai Madhopur district of Rajasthan where the wedding venue Fort Barwara is situated.

"120 guests have been invited to the wedding as per the information given by the organisers and the events will take place between December 7 to December 10," the DC said.

On the question of the threat of COVID-19, the DC said that the organisers have been asked to strictly follow all the protocols. Also, those who are not vaccinated, will not be allowed without RT-PCR test.

Notably, the collector had called a meeting of officials of administration, police, and forest, hotel and event managers on Friday to make arrangements for crowed control, smooth traffic, law and order and VIP movement.

He said that the meeting was for better coordination among different agencies and to prepare the administration for any eventuality.

It is to note that the wedding venue Fort Barwara is in the panchayat samiti Chauth Ka Barwara and is a historic fort that has now been converted into a heritage hotel. The venue is around 22 km away from the district headquarter and around 174 km from Jaipur.

Sawai Madhopur district is also known for Ranthambhore National Tiger Reserve and as per reports, the guests will also enjoy exclusive tiger safari.

