11 years of 'Tanu Weds Manu': Check out unseen BTS pictures from the R Madhavan, Kangana Ranaut-starrer

Today, master storyteller Aanand L Rai’s massive blockbuster Tanu Weds Manu completed 11 years of hitting the big screen.

Celebrating this milestone, the filmmaker’s production house Colour Yellow, took fans down the memory lane by posting some never-seen-before pictures from behind the scenes of R Madhavan, Kangana Ranaut and Aanand L Rai.

In the pictures, you can see Aanand L Rai setting his frame and in conversation with Maddy aka Manu. In some more BTS pictures, Kangana Ranaut and Madhavan are also seen in full 'Tanu and Manu' glory in the middle of a shot.

Advertisement

Advertisement

'Tanu Weds Manu' was destined to be a winner at the box office from the word ‘go’. With its incredible plots and mixed bag of emotions, the film had all the makings of a spectacular family entertainer.

Juxtaposing a shy, geeky boy with a rowdy, talkative girl, 'Tanu Weds Manu' was 120 minutes of pure, unadulterated entertainment that kept you hooked.

'Tanu Weds Manu' has elements of comedy, romance and tension with a tight and fast-paced storyline written by Himanshu Sharma with interesting twists and turns!

What a journey it has been since his first money-spinning commercial hit for the filmmaker. A series of consecutive hits later, the filmmaker has films like 'Raksha Bandhan', 'An Action Hero', 'Gorkha' and 'Good Luck Jerry' to look forward to.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, February 25, 2022, 11:20 AM IST