11 years of 'My Name Is Khan': Shah Rukh Khan says 'everybody involved did a very fine job'; Karan Johar pens heartfelt note

On Friday, superstar Shah Rukh Khan's fans trended '#11YearsOfMyNameIsKhan' on Twitter as the Karan Johar directorial turned 11.
Reacting to the viral hashtag, SRK took to Twitter and wrote, "Find celebrating ‘X’ number of yrs of a film on social media repetitive, as its become more like a yearly birthday wish rather than a milestone. But just saw #11YearsOfMyNameIsKhan and felt like saying, I think everybody involved with the film did a very fine job of it."
The actor also shared a picture of himself with the tweet. The photo showed him wearing a blue beanie and sporting a rugged look with a salt and pepper beard.
Meanwhile, filmmaker Karan Johar took to Instagram to share an emotional post and thanked the entire team.
"I'll we have is our stories and this one will be cherished forever.
Thank you bhai for being the soul of this film. Kajol for being an unbreakable rock to Rizwan and us. To Shibani for writing a story that is still relevant in today's world... And to the entire team that embarked on this challenging journey together. I will always be grateful to each and every one of you," he wrote, alongside a video.
The film, which was jointly produced by Dharma Productions and Red Chillies Entertainment, featured Kajol opposite Shah Rukh.
The film was about an Indian Muslim man Rizwan Khan (Shah Rukh Khan), with Asperger’s syndrome who embarks on a journey to meet the President of the United States of America and attempts to change people’s perception about his religion after 9/11 attacks.
Reacting to Khan's tweet, a user commented, "No one can portray such a innocent character like Rizwan Khan better than Shah Rukh Khan.
"The movie that perfectly describes humanity. Thank you @iamsrk sir for this cult classic!" wrote another.