11 years of 'My Name Is Khan': Shah Rukh Khan says 'everybody involved did a very fine job'; Karan Johar pens heartfelt note

On Friday, superstar Shah Rukh Khan's fans trended '#11YearsOfMyNameIsKhan' on Twitter as the Karan Johar directorial turned 11.

Reacting to the viral hashtag, SRK took to Twitter and wrote, "Find celebrating ‘X’ number of yrs of a film on social media repetitive, as its become more like a yearly birthday wish rather than a milestone. But just saw #11YearsOfMyNameIsKhan and felt like saying, I think everybody involved with the film did a very fine job of it."

The actor also shared a picture of himself with the tweet. The photo showed him wearing a blue beanie and sporting a rugged look with a salt and pepper beard.