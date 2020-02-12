10 years of 'My Name Is Khan': Kajol shares precious memories with SRK

It’s been 10 years since Karan Johar directorial My Name Is Khan starring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol released. At that point in time, the film became controversial for its plot but was received a good response from the audience. Now, 10 years later, Kajol reveals that she has fond memories of the shooting experience.

When asked whether she would call this film as an important one in her filmography, Kajol said that she has never done films for her resume. She recalled Karan narrating her the script and both of them were sitting and discussing it at her house. She said that they straightaway began discussing how they will shoot, where they will go.

When asked whether she had apprehensions about doing a film like My Name Is Khan, she said no because all three of them – Kajol, SRK and Karan think the same thing in a weird way. She said that she didn’t think their viewpoints differed too much. Kajol said that Karan was good in telling what needed to be done and everyone was on the same page.

Kajol also tweeted a video reminiscing about the film and wrote, "Soooooo many memories. So much fun from Nysa's first Disney trip to seeing the history of San Fran up close and personal with the most amazing sunrise. It will always be one of my most fav memories!#10YearsOfMyNameIsKhan@karanjohar @iamsrk @M_Contractor."