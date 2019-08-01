10 Years of Love Aaj Kal: Deepika Padukone reacts to Imtiaz Ali's heartwarming post

It is a beautiful moment for filmmaker Imtiaz Ali whose film Love Aaj Kal starring Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone completed ten years on July 31. The director took to his Instagram to share a heartwarming photo with a caption that read, “In these ten years after Love Aaj Kal, I see that the process of a love relationship has changed dramatically. The way young people think of relationship now, I could not have predicted ten years back. It’s fascinating and very inspiring.”
On the occasion, even Deepika Padukone shared posters of her film and commented on Imtiaz Ali’s post. She wrote, “love you long long time Imti…”
On the work front, Deepika Padukone will be next seen in Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak, which is based on the life of acid attack survivor — Laxmi Agarwal. The movie also stars Vikrant Massey in a key role. Deepika’s most anticipated upcoming movie is all set to release on 10th January 2020. Post that, the actress will be starring as Romi Dev in Ranveer Singh starrer ’83. She is set to essay the role of his wife in the film.
