10 Years of 'Agneepath': Hrithik Roshan relives the anxiety and towering responsibility he felt during the remake

The mere mention of ‘Agneepath’ reminds us of Amitabh Bachchan’s iconic monologue ‘Vijay Dinanath Chauhan’. However, in the 2012 revenge-drama Hrithik Roshan’s monologue (in the climax) serves as an apt homage to the 1990 cult classic, also starring Danny Denzongpa and Mithun Chakraborty.

Hrithik took to his social media and shared "10 years already... The thought alone has me reliving the anxiety & towering responsibility I felt being a part of Agneepath remake. A big Thank you to everyone who gave a chance to my version of Vijay Dinanath Chauhan. My love to the talented Karan Malhotra, the wonderful team at Dharma under the guidance of Karan johar, my dearest priyanka chopra, Sanjay dutt Sir & the brilliant cast + crew. Sharing screen with Rishi uncle will always be a milestone in my career. ♥️"

Hrithik Roshan as the new Vijay Dinanath Chauhan proved to be much like old wine in a new bottle, as the superstar walked away with all the accolades for his exceptional performance, showcasing the real emotions of ‘angst’ in the film, desperate to seek revenge of his father’s death.

The way Hrithik played his part, given the complexities and vulnerabilities of his character, was simply remarkable. He has shown restraint and gruesome bloodiness in equal measure, not once going wrong with his depiction of the fury within. The trailer of the revenge drama was also hugely appreciated by the audience, fraternity, critics and fans of the superstar alike.

Sharing his experience on being a part of an iconic movie like ‘Agneepath’, Hrithik had mentioned a few years ago that how rarely does a script come along which warrants the actor to risk everything and those are the kind of roles he looks for. Agneepath was one such film for him.

Hrithik’s first look from his highly-anticipated film ‘Vikram Vedha’ launched recently on the special occasion of his birthday, was lauded by the audience, industry and critics. The superstar will also be seen in ‘Fighter’ opposite Deepika Padukone.

Published on: Thursday, January 27, 2022, 10:36 AM IST