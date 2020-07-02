'1 year since the ground beneath me seemed to crumble': Trishala Dutt on late boyfriend's death anniversary

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt’s daughter Trishala Dutt has penned down an emotional note on late boyfriend's first death anniversary. Trishala, who lost her mother Richa Sharma at the age of 8, spoke about how she dealt with his demise.

In a long heart-wrenching post, she wrote, "Today marks 1 year since the ground beneath me seemed to crumble and my life changed. I’ve done a lot of grief work—from talk therapy, to joining specific support groups & being more intentional with how & who I spend my time with. I’ve also been somewhat absent from social media over the past year. Losing my mom at the age of eight & working through that for over two decades, surprisingly, did not prepare me for loosing this beautiful soul."

"In the past year I’ve cried to a point where I’ve ran out of tears. I had to quit my job because how could I take care of someone’s mental health if my own was a disaster? I’ve had several public breakdowns where strangers have come up to me and asked if I needed any assistance. I’ve also eaten everything in sight and gained 30lbs (13kg)," she revealed.

Trishala concluded the post by talking about the progress she has made over the year and the people who've helped her in healing. She wrote, "But it’s fine. It happens. Its the process, and it’s nothing I can’t fix once I’m in the right mind-set (and I’m happy to share my mental health and physique has gotten so much better!) Also, I’m not ashamed to admit it’s because of an amazing therapist, support groups, and 3 beautiful friends. Everyone processes loss differently, and there’s no right way to do it," she said.

She added that she remembers him with all the things she still has of him, such as his toothbrush and his shirt. “I have text messages and handwritten notes. I still have his toothbrush, listen to some of his favourite songs/artists, and have his T-shirt that smells just like him. I’m beyond grateful for the time we had together."