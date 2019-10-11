Bollywood wishes 'Shahenshah' Amitabh Bachchan on his 77th birthday

New Delhi: As Bollywood's megastar Amitabh Bachchan ringed in his 77th birthday on Friday, several celebrities from the industry flooded the social media with wishes.

Some of the renowned names from Bollywood extended their best wishes to Bachchan, who had a career spanning over 40 years in not only Bollywood but other vernacular language films as well.

The first set of wishes for the actor came from his family where his daughter Shweta Nanda was the first one to wish her father on the special day. Shweta shared a picture from an event where she can be seen standing beside her father while the iconic star can be seen sitting with a pagdi.

"When you get to the top of the mountain, keep climbing- Happy Birthday Papa I love you endlessly," she captioned the adorable picture.