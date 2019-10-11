Bollywood wishes 'Shahenshah' Amitabh Bachchan on his 77th birthday

New Delhi: As Bollywood's megastar Amitabh Bachchan ringed in his 77th birthday on Friday, several celebrities from the industry flooded the social media with wishes.
Some of the renowned names from Bollywood extended their best wishes to Bachchan, who had a career spanning over 40 years in not only Bollywood but other vernacular language films as well.
The first set of wishes for the actor came from his family where his daughter Shweta Nanda was the first one to wish her father on the special day. Shweta shared a picture from an event where she can be seen standing beside her father while the iconic star can be seen sitting with a pagdi.
"When you get to the top of the mountain, keep climbing- Happy Birthday Papa I love you endlessly," she captioned the adorable picture.
Born in Prayagraj, the actor is married to Jaya Bhaduri and is a proud parent to actor Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta.
His mother, Teji Bachchan, was a social activist while his father Harivansh Rai Bachchan was a poet.
Parineeti Chopra shared a picture with the great star on her Twitter handle. In the picture both the actors can be seen twinning in the same colour while grooving on a track.
"HAPPIEST BDAY SIR! May this year be bigger than the last and better than any other. Wish you all the health and happiness in the world. Love you sir @SrBachchan," she captioned the picture.
Ace choreographer Farah Khan's birthday wishes were next level. The star shared a blurr selfie with the birthday boy and spread a rumour about "national holiday" on his birthday. "Happy birthday @SrBachchan .. heard theyv declared a National Holiday today for your birthday .. lov u Amitji," she tweeted.
Madhuri Dixit Nene who believes that Amitabh is energy and enthusiasm on screen is always an "inspiration" for all.
"Wishing you a very happy birthday @SrBachchan saab. Your energy & enthusiasm is inspiring! Love & warm regards," she wrote.
Karan Johar who had the privilege of growing up around the veteran actor penned a heartfelt note on his birthday while recalling some old fond memories.Ajay Devgn who had the opportunity to work with the actor in films like 'Satyagraha', 'Khakee', 'Teen Patti' and many more too took to Twitter to pen his wishes on the special day.
"Wish you many happy returns of the day Amitji," he wrote.
