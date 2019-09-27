Bollywood producers who revived their wife's careers after marriage

With Bhushan Kumar launching his wife Divya Khosla Kumar as a mainstream actress opposite John Abraham in Satyamev Jayate 2, we look back at some of our producers who have also been the flag bearers to revive the career of their respective wives in Bollywood.
Mahesh Bhatt
The filmmaker and producer married his second wife and actress Soni Razdan. Soni who had not made much in the industry was brought on the big screen by Mahesh with the film Sadak, which is now also gearing up for a sequel and has their daughter Alia Bhatt in it.
Aditya Chopra
Married to Bollywood's ace actress Rani Mukerji, the filmmaker and producer has been the backbone of his wife's career. Rani who delivered few well to do films including No One Killed Jessica and Talaash, faced a downward slope in terms of her solo performance. However, it was Adi's Mardaani and now the upcoming sequel that brought her back in the limelight.
Boney Kapoor
The late Sridevi's husband Boney Kapoor indeed gave her the fame she achieved back in the day. However, post maternity Sri was nowhere to be seen. Boney brought her back to the mainstream cinema with several hits including her last one Mom.
Shah Rukh Khan
The actor who married the love of his life Gauri, did not keep her in the spotlight until recent years. With the launch of their production house Red Chillies Entertainment, Gauri not only became the co-owner with her husband's business but also runs her own interior space called Gauri Khan Designs.
