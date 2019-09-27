Bollywood producers who revived their wife's careers after marriage

With Bhushan Kumar launching his wife Divya Khosla Kumar as a mainstream actress opposite John Abraham in Satyamev Jayate 2, we look back at some of our producers who have also been the flag bearers to revive the career of their respective wives in Bollywood.

Mahesh Bhatt

The filmmaker and producer married his second wife and actress Soni Razdan. Soni who had not made much in the industry was brought on the big screen by Mahesh with the film Sadak, which is now also gearing up for a sequel and has their daughter Alia Bhatt in it.