Bollywood congratulates 'supergirl' Hima Das for achieving 5 gold medals

New Delhi: Actors Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar, Anushka Sharma and filmmaker Shekhar Kapur were among numerous Bollywood celebrities who congratulated ace sprinter Hima Das for clinching five gold medals in Europe over the month of July.

The 19-year-old athlete's latest gold medal win came on Saturday in Prague, where she clocked a season-best timing of 52.09 seconds, to win the gold in the 400m race at the Nove Mesto nad Metuji Grand Prix. Her personal best is 50.79 seconds, which she recorded at the 2018 Asian Games.

Actress Anushka Sharma said Hima is a "huge inspiration to young girls".

"19 days, 5 gold medals, 1 golden girl! Congratulations Hima! You are an exemplary example of solid grit and determination and a huge inspiration to young girls," Anushka wrote.