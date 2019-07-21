Bollywood Bucket List: The super

Quick on the heels of watching Hrithik Roshan’s sombre, no-dancing, no-fisticuffs performance in Super 30, I saw the trailer of his next film, War, an all-guns-blazing thriller that has him competing with young Tiger Shroff in swagger and panache and showcasing enough chases and explosions to whet the appetite of an adrenaline junkie.

I was struck by the remarkable reversal of roles for the actor. But what struck me even harder was the realisation that War will be Hrithik's second film this year! I looked it up...the last time this extra-picky star had more than one film hitting the theatres in a single calendar year was almost a decade ago!

This year, Hrithik celebrates 20 years in films as a leading man — Kaho Naa Pyar Hai was released back in 2000. And in these two decades he has done only two dozen films; out of which only 14 films were made in the last 16 years! This is staggering, especially when you consider that Akshay Kumar has had as many as 72 films released over these same 16 years!