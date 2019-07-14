Bollywood bucket list: Do Aankhen Barah Haath Reformist drama

Director V Shantaram is one of the most significant directors in the journey of Hindi cinema, and his 1957 classic. Do Aankhen Barah Haath proudly continues with his tradition of helming progressive films like Duniya Na Mane (a young bride rebels against her marriage to an old man), Aadmi (on the rehabilitation of prostitutes), Padosi (a plea for communal harmony), and Dahej (on the evils of the dowry system).
In Do Aankhen Barah Haath he adroitly blends a reformist spirit with involving drama. The film recommends the redemption of criminals, a theme that found echoes in subsequent blockbusters like Dushman (1972), Sholay (1975) and Karma (1986). Shantaram's inspirational cinema makes a strong case for prison reform. It subscribes to the belief that goodness lies dormant in the hearts of the most hard-hearted prisoner ... but it takes a good, zealous man to uncover this innate humanity.
Twin feat at the age of 57
The benign jailor-reformer in Do Aankhen Barah Haath is played by Shantaram himself -- he was an occasional actor who starred in a few of his classics but cast other actors at most times in his directorial ventures. At the age of 57, V Shantaram ably achieves a twin feat -- he holds the director’s baton and the centre-stage in front of the camera too in the physically demanding role of a jailor-farmer who can even fight a bull when the situation demands it!
Idealistic and humane, the jailor conducts a radical social experiment – he takes six burly criminals serving sentences for murder out of the jail, takes them to an isolated, uncultivated farm and enthuses them to convert it into a lush vegetable field. He is hopeful of reforming them and integrating them back into society.
While the jailor treats the six criminals with sympathy and grants them freedom coupled with responsibility, he also keeps a watchful eye on them ... Ergo the film’s title. It is also analogous to the omniscience of God. While alert enough to fend off an attack by a prisoner, the jailor also treats them with compassion. The process to turn the fiends into field hands is arduous. They are not instantly likeable – they hold raucous gargling competitions and Eve-tease a toy seller (Sandhya) when she comes by the farm.
Jealousy raises its ugly head when the jailor allows one of the prisoners' helpless children to stay with them. After abandoning an attempt on the jailor's life, the six run away from the farm. But they return, compelled by the jailor's benign eyes which they constantly feel upon them (notice how the camera lights the jailor's eyes). The two children help humanise the prisoners, as does the children's love for the maternal toy seller. But eventually when the novice farmers go to sell their farm’s rich produce only to encounter a devious middle-man, will they be able to stick to their promise to abstain from violence?
A message film that doesn't lapse into prosaic preaching
Do Aankhen Barah Haath may be a message film about the universality of goodness, but what works for it is that it doesn't lapse into prosaic preaching; it throbs with entertaining moments and vibrant songs. The humour is sprinkled as liberally as the seeds the prisoners scatter in the fields -- when the farm's caretaker, frightened by the sight of the six menacing prisoners, is asked to identify himself, he shakes in his shoes and half whispers, 'Bahadur!'
The songs are either thought-provoking or brimming over with joie de vivre! Penned by Bharat Desai and composed by Vasant Desai, ‘Aye maalik tere bandhe hum' has become a spiritual anthem that has withstood the test of time. ‘Saiyaan jhoothon ka bada sartaj’ has an elfin charm while ‘Tak tak dhoom dhoom’ and ‘Umad ghumad kar aayi re ghata’ make you sway joyously like the crops in the wind.
The film is informed with humanism. When an aged mother accompanied by her grandchildren comes to meet her son, it moistens your eyes. But when the mother gifts the jailor a simple sweet, the survival of the spirit makes your heart soar.
The awakening of the prisoners' souls is depicted in a gradual and therefore credible fashion. The seasoned bad men lapse into their habitual 'sinning' even as their inner positivity struggles to surface. A scene that speaks volumes of Shantaram’s psychological acuity is the one in which the prisoners, long accustomed to being bound, willingly shackle themselves in the night to be able to fall asleep.
The frames are largely filled with seven sweaty, at times grouchy, men so the full-of-beans Sandhya is a welcome change. Her coquettish shenanigans bring the much-needed relief to the film’s sombre mood evocatively captured by the shadowy black and white cinematography. Shantaram plays his role with a quiet authority and the required gravitas.
Do Aankhen Barah Haath bagged the Silver Bear at the Berlin film festival and in India, the film was presented the President's Gold Medal in 1957. Sixty years later, it is still a good watch and its humanitarian message continues to be relevant.
