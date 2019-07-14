Bollywood bucket list: Do Aankhen Barah Haath Reformist drama

Twin feat at the age of 57

The benign jailor-reformer in Do Aankhen Barah Haath is played by Shantaram himself -- he was an occasional actor who starred in a few of his classics but cast other actors at most times in his directorial ventures. At the age of 57, V Shantaram ably achieves a twin feat -- he holds the director’s baton and the centre-stage in front of the camera too in the physically demanding role of a jailor-farmer who can even fight a bull when the situation demands it!

Idealistic and humane, the jailor conducts a radical social experiment – he takes six burly criminals serving sentences for murder out of the jail, takes them to an isolated, uncultivated farm and enthuses them to convert it into a lush vegetable field. He is hopeful of reforming them and integrating them back into society.

While the jailor treats the six criminals with sympathy and grants them freedom coupled with responsibility, he also keeps a watchful eye on them ... Ergo the film’s title. It is also analogous to the omniscience of God. While alert enough to fend off an attack by a prisoner, the jailor also treats them with compassion. The process to turn the fiends into field hands is arduous. They are not instantly likeable – they hold raucous gargling competitions and Eve-tease a toy seller (Sandhya) when she comes by the farm.

Jealousy raises its ugly head when the jailor allows one of the prisoners' helpless children to stay with them. After abandoning an attempt on the jailor's life, the six run away from the farm. But they return, compelled by the jailor's benign eyes which they constantly feel upon them (notice how the camera lights the jailor's eyes). The two children help humanise the prisoners, as does the children's love for the maternal toy seller. But eventually when the novice farmers go to sell their farm’s rich produce only to encounter a devious middle-man, will they be able to stick to their promise to abstain from violence?