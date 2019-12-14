Bollywood actor who rated Kareena Kapoor's 'butt as 4/10' is jobless now

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is an epitome of beauty and elegance. The diva, who is loved by fashion enthusiasts, has hardly disappointed when it comes to being the glam queen. Bebo has put in a lot of hard work to stay fit and live up to the standards of being onscreen. From going down to a zero figure, to becoming a mother and struggling with postpartum weight loss, Kareena’s journey to be fit has been a rollercoaster ride.

However, going back in time, there was one Bollywood actor, who wasn’t really impressed with Kareena’s derriere. The person in question is Bebo’s former co-star Imran Khan. The two starred in the film ‘Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu’ in 2012, months before Kapoor tied the knot with then boyfriend and actor Saif Ali Khan.

According to a report by IBTimes, during the promotional activity of the movie, both Imran and Kareena were asked to rate each other's butt. While Kareena gave 8 out of 10 for the actor, Imran underrated her by giving only 4/10.

Ever since, Imran did only five films in three years and eventually faced closed doors in the industry. All of this despite being related to superstar Aamir Khan. Not that it has anything to do with the comment, but if MeToo existed back then, it could have been the reason for Imran to go jobless.

As for Kareena, the actress is headlining for bagging some of the major projects that will hit the screens soon. Apart from her upcoming film Good Newwz, Bebo will also be seen in Angrezi Medium, followed by Karan Johar’s multi-starrer Takht.