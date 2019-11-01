Boht Hard! Ranveer, Arjun and other celebs hail Anushka Sharma for smashing patriarchy

Bollywood actress and Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli's wife, Anushka Sharma, posted a long message, reacting to claims by India cricket legend Farokh Engineer that all that the BCCI Selectors did during the World Cup in England earlier this year was fetch "cups of tea" for her.
"The latest version of these ill intended lies is that I was being served tea by selectors at matches during the World Cup! I came to one game during the World Cup and sat in the family box and not the selectors box as reported but when has the truth mattered when it's about convenience!" she wrote.
Several Bollywood stars reacted to the same and lauded the actress for speaking up. Here's what they commented on Instagram
Ranveer Singh: Hahahaha! hard hard ... Diyela hai ... 😆👌🏾
Badshah: Truth has become about convenience
Arjun Kapoor: She hits it out f the park 🔥🔥🔥 massive strike huge hit it’s outta here !!! 👏👏👏
Kajal Aggarwal: More power time you. 👊🏻🙌🏻
Parineeti Chopra: Love you anushka! And coffee > tea. ❤️
Mallika Dua: Strong and robust like her drink of choice 💜
