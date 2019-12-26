Bodyguard Fail: Varun Dhawan escapes on paparazzi's scooter after being mobbed by fans

As the release of Street Dancer 3D nears, Varun Dhawan has dived deep into the promotional spree. He, along with co-stars Varun Dhawan and Nora Fatehi, is snapped across the city often. However, the actor’s plan to visit Mumbai’s Mount Mary Church on Christmas went quite wrong.

We aren’t sure if this was a part of the promotional strategy or Varun just came up with an impromptu plan, but he and Nora, at night, took a bike ride to the church. But they hadn’t probably anticipated being mobbed. They hid their faces with a clown and Iron Man masks respectively, but couldn’t dodge the fans. The crowd present there soon went crazy, and Varun’s bodyguard wasn’t equipped for the situation. Finally, the actor could not get back to his car and a photographer helped him get on his bodyguard’s Activa. Quite a night! Watch the video below.