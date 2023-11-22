Bobby Deol To Play A Mute Villain In Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal? |

Bollywood actor Bobby Deol, who will be seen playing the main antagonist opposite Ranbir Kapoor in Animal will reportedly have no dialogues in the film since he is essaying a mute character. As per reports, the film’s director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, wanted to add an element of shock and let Bobby have a significant trait to create havoc on the big screen.

A source informs Bollywood Hungama, "Bobby Deol won't have a single dialogue in Animal. The biggest villains in the history of Indian Cinema have their own traits and Bobby's character too has a trait - he can't speak. His character is that of a mute villain. He creates terror in the film without even uttering a word."

The teaser of Animal only shared a glimpse of Bobby towards the end as he opened the door munching on something holding a butter knife and asking two individuals to enter. He was seen wearing a green ethnic attire with a chunky necklace. Not to mention, the poster of Bobby just shows how menacing his character is with blood all over his face.

The makers of Animal will finally unveil its trailer on November 23. The action thriller also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Anil Kapoor. The film will be released on December 1 in 5 languages- Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. It will face a big Bollywood clash with Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Bobby will be starring in superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan's debut directorial show. He revealed on an episode of Karan Johar's popular chat show Koffee with Karan Season 8. He said, "I think I have a relationship with Red Chillies first I did Class of 83', now Aryan's show, and then I also did 'Love Hostel'. I think they've always given me good stuff."