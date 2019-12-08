Bobby Deol, Esha Deol wish papa Dharmendra with heartfelt posts on his 84th birthday

Dharmendra is one of the most celebrated actors of Bollywood. He has completed over 60 years in the industry and has entertained audiences with movies of all genres -- from the intense "Bandini" and "Satyakam" to potboilers like "Raja Jani" and "Pratigya", and as a comic artist with perfect timing in "Sholay" and "Chupke Chupke".

Talking about his personal life, he got married to Prakash Kaur in 1954 while he was just 19 years old. They both share two sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol and also has two daughters, Vijeta and Ajeeta.

But after joining the film industry, he married actress Hema Malini. Dharmendra has two daughters -- Esha Deol and Ahana Deol with Hema Malini.