Entertainment

Updated on: Friday, December 03, 2021, 02:04 PM IST

Bob Biswas: Twitteratis lavish praises on Abhishek Bachchan's performance in 'Kahaani' spinoff

Soon after the release, the film received brilliant reviews from the fans who were mesmerized to see junior Bachchan's performance in the titular role.
FPJ Web Desk
Abhishek Bachchan in 'Bob Biswas' | Photo by Sisir Chakraborty

Abhishek Bachchan in 'Bob Biswas' | Photo by Sisir Chakraborty

The Abhishek Bachchan and Chitrangda Singh starrer crime thriller 'Bob Biswas' premiered on December 3 on OTT Platform ZEE5. Directed by Diya Annapurna Ghosh, the film serves as a spin off to the 2012 Vidya Balan starrer 'Kahaani.'

The film revolves around the character Bob Biswas who wakes up from a prolonged coma and finds himself caught up in a moral dilemma as he is forced to face his past. Apart from Abhishek, the film also stars Chitrangda Singh and Paran Bandopadhyay in important roles. The crime thriller is being well received by the audience who are amazed at Abhishek Bachchan's amazing portrayal of the complex character.

The much-awaited film that suffered multiple delays due to the ongoing pandemic has impressed the audiences. Here what fans on Twitter are saying:

Published on: Friday, December 03, 2021, 02:05 PM IST
