Bob Biswas: Twitteratis lavish praises on Abhishek Bachchan's performance in 'Kahaani' spinoff

The Abhishek Bachchan and Chitrangda Singh starrer crime thriller 'Bob Biswas' premiered on December 3 on OTT Platform ZEE5. Directed by Diya Annapurna Ghosh, the film serves as a spin off to the 2012 Vidya Balan starrer 'Kahaani.'

Soon after the release, the film received brilliant reviews from the fans who were mesmerized to see junior Bachchan's performance in the titular role.

The film revolves around the character Bob Biswas who wakes up from a prolonged coma and finds himself caught up in a moral dilemma as he is forced to face his past. Apart from Abhishek, the film also stars Chitrangda Singh and Paran Bandopadhyay in important roles. The crime thriller is being well received by the audience who are amazed at Abhishek Bachchan's amazing portrayal of the complex character.

The much-awaited film that suffered multiple delays due to the ongoing pandemic has impressed the audiences. Here what fans on Twitter are saying:

Hatts off to @juniorbachchan You just nailed it..❤️💗 @sujoy_g Master classic on the floor pic.twitter.com/ss4h282GNQ — Nihalkumardutta (@nihalkumardutta) December 2, 2021

#BobBiswas mind blowing thriller and suspense movie.a must watch and best movie.

Wah jee wah @juniorbachchan chaa gye hoo, u nailed it, maza aa gya acting dekh kay..kya acting ka level hai..hats off to u. — ASK (@travelport123) December 3, 2021

#BobBiswas is a slow burn. The story takes time to develop.



It is well crafted.

the technical aspects of the film are good



Makers are able to do justice to link Bob Biswas' contract killing & the drug cartel in Kolkata.



However, the movie lacks the thrill & a solid finale — BRIJWA SRK FAN (@BrijwaSRKman) December 3, 2021

Biggest problem with #BobBiswas is the story…. it doesn’t connect with the film and the character…. There is not a single dramatic or suspense sequence which increases curiosity to watch the entire film…. #BobBiswasReview — Rohit Jaiswal (@rohitjswl01) December 3, 2021

Early reviews of bob biswas are better than shershah. RCE mass — तूफान का देवता ᵀʰᵒʳ 🚩 (@istormbreaker__) December 2, 2021

#Tadap vs #BobBiswas



Definately it's not a war, but my 1st choice is #AbhishekBachchan thriller because he is looking something else in the movie 🙌 pic.twitter.com/nO1DdmJAxu — Kundan Shashiraj (@kundanshashiraj) December 3, 2021

Published on: Friday, December 03, 2021, 02:05 PM IST