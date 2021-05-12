'Black Widow' actor Scarlett Johansson to receive Generation Award at MTV Movie & TV Awards

Johansson has been nominated at the MTV Movie & TV Awards six times before, and she took home a Golden Popcorn in 2013 for the Best Fight in "The Avengers".

This year, the superhero series "WandaVision" leads the tally with five nominations, while "Emily In Paris" and "The Boys" have four. "Bridgerton", "The Mandalorian" and "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm" have three nominations. Sacha Baron Cohen will receive the Comedic Genius Award for his act in "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm".

MTV Movie & TV Awards 2021 will be hosted by comedian Leslie Jones on May 16.