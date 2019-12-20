BJP’s ploy to divert attention from CAB-NRC: Atul Khatri on Disha Patani's bikini pic

Disha Patani made her debut this year on Forbes Celebrity 100 list. Ranking at 43, Disha’s earning were Rs 5.8 crore with just one film in 2019. However, she endorsed several brands like MAC, Calvin Klein and Pepsi to name a few.

Taking the string of her Instagram advertisements ahead, Disha posted another sizzling picture flaunting her Calvins. While some loved Disha leaving little to the imagination, others called her out for flaunting her assets amid the ongoing protests that have gripped the nation.

Comedian Atul Khatri also commented on the post writing, “This is BJP Govt's ploy to divert youth attention from CAB + NRC”