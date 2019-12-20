BJP’s ploy to divert attention from CAB-NRC: Atul Khatri on Disha Patani's bikini pic

Disha Patani made her debut this year on Forbes Celebrity 100 list. Ranking at 43, Disha’s earning were Rs 5.8 crore with just one film in 2019. However, she endorsed several brands like MAC, Calvin Klein and Pepsi to name a few.
Taking the string of her Instagram advertisements ahead, Disha posted another sizzling picture flaunting her Calvins. While some loved Disha leaving little to the imagination, others called her out for flaunting her assets amid the ongoing protests that have gripped the nation.
Comedian Atul Khatri also commented on the post writing, “This is BJP Govt's ploy to divert youth attention from CAB + NRC”
Disha decided to stay mum all this while, when other Bollywood celebrities continued to lash out at the government over rising tension all over the country.
On a parallel note, a while ago, Atul Khatri had shared that Instagram suggested him to follow Prime Minister Narendra Modi, because he followed Disha Patani.
The 51-year-old who has 153k followers on the photo sharing app, posted a screenshot on Twitter and wrote, "Hey Instagram! What's wrong with you? How are they related??"
On the work front, Disha will next be seen in Mohit Suri's directorial 'Malang" opposite Aditya Roy Kapoor. She will also be reuniting with Salman Khan as his leading lady in Radhe, which will be an eid 2020 release. Furthermore, she will be featuring in Ekta Kapoor's film KTina.
