Birthday Special: Check out how Aryan Khan went from cuddly adolescent to tall hunk

Puberty hits hard but it hit Aryan Khan like a truck, check out the pictures

Aryan Khan turns 22 years old on Wednesday, Nov 13 and ladies, we bet you can't keep calm! From being Shah Rukh Khan's firstborn, Aryan has made his own way through ladies' heart owing to his hot and dashing looks.

From a sweet innocent kid, Aryan has become one dashing, hot grown-up and as he grows one year older today, we bring you some of his heart throbbing pictures.

Aryan Khan in his childhood
Aryan Khan in his childhood
Hold your breath girls! Puberty hits everyone, but it hit Aryan like a truck! Look for yourself:

Staring contest with the sun

Nobody lays a hand on my brother.

For people who have been living under the rocks, let us tell you that Aryan won't follow his father's footsteps and become one of the best actors, rather, he's preparing to become a film maker and getting trained for the same.

SRK revealed his kid's plans in a recent encounter with Amercan television host David Letterman, on his show My Next Guest needs No Introduction, while chatting with him about the family.

