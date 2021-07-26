Binge Watch: From 'Feels Like Ishq' on Netflix to 'Hostel Daze' on Amazon Prime... best picks of the week

Title: Feels Like Ishq
Platform: Netflix
Language: Hindi
It’s fun, emotional, introspective, and showcases a slice of poignant adult life. Feels Like Ishq is a series of short films that follow young adults as they navigate through gamut of emotions that come with finding romantic connections in unexpected places. Is it ishq, mere sex or melodrama… find out!
Title: Sky Rojo (season 2)
Platform: Netflix
Language: English
It’s time to get ready for an action packed season two of Sky Rojo. Smart, sassy and amazingly interesting, Sky Rojo, from the creators of the very popular Money Heist, has done it again. Indeed, adrenaline and action are back in the driver’s seat as the show races through heart-thumping and edge-of-the-seat moments to present a slick and well-made season guaranteed to have you glued to your smartphone.
Title: Hostel Daze (season 2)
Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Language: Hindi
Six friends enter their second year of college and the game begins. Life is a rollercoaster that veers through fun, fear and crazy antics. Dig deeper into the nutty and ever-challenging universe of Hostel Daze, which showcases the second chapter of hostel-life in the lives of Ankit, Jaat, Chirag, Jhantoo, Akansha and Nabomita. Follow their stories and witness a series of twists and turns, as they find love, battle heartbreak and embrace the hostel life to the fullest.
Title: Bankrolled
Platform: Netflix
Language: English
They are full of confidence and ‘crap’. Two directionless millennial brothers get high and pitch a bold new social justice app that raises millions. But there is a problem… they have to come up with the app. Can they? Or have they taken up more than they can actually chew?
Title: Ikkat
Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Language: Hindi
Replete with fun, Ikkat, which means ‘being in a tight situation’, revolves around an unhappy married couple who are on the verge of getting a divorce but are forced to live together thanks to the lockdown. The film follows the momentous daily routine of this unwilling couple stuck together, peppering it up with amusing neighbours, crazy incidents and nutty anecdotes. Good fun!
Title: Teen Titans Go! See Space Jam
Platform: BookMyShow Stream
Language: English
A children special, this is about the Teen Titans who are visited by the Nerdlucks, the iconic Space Jam villains who had tried to capture Michael Jordan and the Looney Tunes. Astonished to discover his fellow Titans have never seen Space Jam, Cyborg organises an exclusive watch party. Of course, if the Titans are watching a movie, don’t expect silence to be the key word. Raven and Starfire ad-lib, Cyborg spouts fun facts, Beast Boy points out the butt shots while Robin suspiciously waits for things to go all awry thanks to their alien friends.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)