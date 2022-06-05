Binge On! From Bobby Deol-starrer Ek Badnaam… Aashram Season 3 to Yash's latest blockbuster KGF: Chapter 2 and more

Title: Ek Badnaam… Aashram Season 3

Director: Prakash Jha

Cast: Bobby Deol, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Anupria Goenka, Esha Gupta and others

Platform: MX Player

Language: Hindi

Baba Nirala is back, and this time the much-loved series is laced with even more epic twists and turns. As usual, we loved Bobby Deol as the megalomaniac baba who now thinks he's God! Highly recommended.

Title: KGF: Chapter 2

Director: Prashanth Neel

Cast: Yash, Raveena Tandon, Sanjay Dutt and others

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Language: Kannada

After eliminating Garuda, Rocky Bhai is now the undisputed lord of Kolar Gold Fields. However, he now has to face the wrath of his new enemies Adheera and Ramika Sen. Will he emerge triumphant or will he fail? This epic blockbuster is engaging and high on action and excellent performances.

Title: Jana Gana Mana

Director: Dijo Jose Antony

Cast: Suraj Venjaramoodu, Prithviraj Sukumaran and others

Platform: Netflix

Language: Malayalam

Watch this film for its stellar acts and a solid storyline that tackles issues like student and university politics, caste conflicts, how politicians manipulate situations, and more. Prithviraj Sukumaran shines as advocate Aravind Swaminathan amidst a stellar cast.

Title: The Boys Season 3

Directors: Phil Sgriccia, Julian Holmes

Cast: Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr and others

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Language: English

After a year of season two's finale, Billy gets a shot at locking horns with Homelander. He even has a variant of Compound V that enables superpowers of 24 hours. This season is bigger, bolder and filled with gore along with excellent performances.

Title: 9 Hours

Director: Jacob Verghese and Niranjan Kaushik

Cast: Taraka Ratna, Ajay, Vinod Kumar, Madhu Shalini and others

Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Language: Telugu

This web series is about three incarcerated criminals who run away from jail after answering their roll call to loot three banks. Will they be able to complete the robbery within 9 hours and head back to prison? This nail-biting show is worth watching.

Title: Ashoka Vanamlo Arjuna Kalyanam

Director: Vidya Sagar Chinta

Cast: Vishwaksen Naidu, Rukshar Dhillon and others

Platform: Aha

Language: Telugu

This romantic comedy about a man in his 30s who is desperate to tie the knot due to pressure from his family is full of fun moments as well as noteworthy performances. This love story is set during the times of the lockdown and doesn't fail to entertain.