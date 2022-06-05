Binge On! From Bobby Deol-starrer Ek Badnaam… Aashram Season 3 to Yash's latest blockbuster KGF: Chapter 2 and more

Title: Ek Badnaam… Aashram Season 3
Director: Prakash Jha
Cast: Bobby Deol, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Anupria Goenka, Esha Gupta and others
Platform: MX Player
Language: Hindi
Baba Nirala is back, and this time the much-loved series is laced with even more epic twists and turns. As usual, we loved Bobby Deol as the megalomaniac baba who now thinks he's God! Highly recommended.
Title: KGF: Chapter 2
Director: Prashanth Neel
Cast: Yash, Raveena Tandon, Sanjay Dutt and others
Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Language: Kannada
After eliminating Garuda, Rocky Bhai is now the undisputed lord of Kolar Gold Fields. However, he now has to face the wrath of his new enemies Adheera and Ramika Sen. Will he emerge triumphant or will he fail? This epic blockbuster is engaging and high on action and excellent performances.
Title: Jana Gana Mana
Director: Dijo Jose Antony
Cast: Suraj Venjaramoodu, Prithviraj Sukumaran and others
Platform: Netflix
Language: Malayalam
Watch this film for its stellar acts and a solid storyline that tackles issues like student and university politics, caste conflicts, how politicians manipulate situations, and more. Prithviraj Sukumaran shines as advocate Aravind Swaminathan amidst a stellar cast.
Title: The Boys Season 3
Directors: Phil Sgriccia, Julian Holmes
Cast: Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr and others
Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Language: English
After a year of season two's finale, Billy gets a shot at locking horns with Homelander. He even has a variant of Compound V that enables superpowers of 24 hours. This season is bigger, bolder and filled with gore along with excellent performances.
Title: 9 Hours
Director: Jacob Verghese and Niranjan Kaushik
Cast: Taraka Ratna, Ajay, Vinod Kumar, Madhu Shalini and others
Platform: Disney+ Hotstar
Language: Telugu
This web series is about three incarcerated criminals who run away from jail after answering their roll call to loot three banks. Will they be able to complete the robbery within 9 hours and head back to prison? This nail-biting show is worth watching.
Title: Ashoka Vanamlo Arjuna Kalyanam
Director: Vidya Sagar Chinta
Cast: Vishwaksen Naidu, Rukshar Dhillon and others
Platform: Aha
Language: Telugu
This romantic comedy about a man in his 30s who is desperate to tie the knot due to pressure from his family is full of fun moments as well as noteworthy performances. This love story is set during the times of the lockdown and doesn't fail to entertain.
