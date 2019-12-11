'Bimaar padh sakte ho': Ayushmann's mom isn't impressed with his wet-hair look

Leading actor of Bollywod right now, Ayushmann Khurrana didn't take time to become an A-lister with seven back to back hits at the box office. Despite being at the peak of his career, Ayushmann makes sure to keep himself grounded and recently, his hilarious conversation with his mom will make you believe that he is one of us.

'Bala' actor shared a wet-hair look on Instagram but it wasn't the look which made us stay for a while. Rather, it was his caption which contained a conversation that took place between him and his mom regarding the picture.

He shared "Sardi mein baal geele rakhne se bimaar padh sakte ho. Yeh Maa kehti thi bachpan mein, jab main Chandigarh rehta tha. She said exactly the same thing when she saw this picture. Maine kaha 'Maa Mumbai mein thand nahi padti.'"