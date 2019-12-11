'Bimaar padh sakte ho': Ayushmann's mom isn't impressed with his wet-hair look

Leading actor of Bollywod right now, Ayushmann Khurrana didn't take time to become an A-lister with seven back to back hits at the box office. Despite being at the peak of his career, Ayushmann makes sure to keep himself grounded and recently, his hilarious conversation with his mom will make you believe that he is one of us.
'Bala' actor shared a wet-hair look on Instagram but it wasn't the look which made us stay for a while. Rather, it was his caption which contained a conversation that took place between him and his mom regarding the picture.
He shared "Sardi mein baal geele rakhne se bimaar padh sakte ho. Yeh Maa kehti thi bachpan mein, jab main Chandigarh rehta tha. She said exactly the same thing when she saw this picture. Maine kaha 'Maa Mumbai mein thand nahi padti.'"
It takes a big hearted person to stay grounded after earning this huge amount of success in life and Ayushmann Khurrana is one of the best examples for it.
After hitting the theatres with 'Bala', Ayushmann is now preparing for his upcoming movie 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' which also stars his former co-actos Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao. Besides, web-series actor Jitendra Kumar will also star in the movie releasing on February 21, 2020.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)