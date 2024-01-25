Bikini-Clad Ira Khan Poses With Husband Nupur Shikhare For Romantic Photo During Bali Honeymoon

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan and her husband, fitness trainer Nupur Shikhare, are currently enjoying a vacation in Bali. On Thursday (January 25), Ira gave a glimpse of their honeymoon on her official Instagram account. The couple is quite active on social media platforms and they often share pictures and videos to update their fans and followers about their personal life.

On her Instagram story, Ira shared a picture in which she is seen in a red bikini. A towel is seen wrapped around her shoulders. Ira also shared a romantic picture with her husband.

In the said photo, Ira is seen smiling for the camera. On the other hand, Nupur had a quirky expression on his face. Take a look at the photos here:

Ira and Nupur are also constantly sharing unseen pictures from their grand wedding and also some glimpses from their pre-wedding festivities.

On Wednesday, Ira shared a series of pictures with her family members and friends. "The Wedding Party’s Secret… well, party. Missing @riabhana @simransethia @shindepriyanka1712 Junnu," she captioned her post.

Ira married Nupur in a traditional Christian wedding in Udaipur, Rajasthan, after solemnising their relationship via a registered marriage at Taj Lands End, Bandra, in Mumbai on January 3, 2024. Their wedding reception took place in Mumbai on January 13 and it was a star-studded affair.

Ira and Nupur's love story

Reportedly, Nupur and Ira met during the COVID-19 lockdown when Nupur was training Aamir Khan and Ira was living with her father. The duo got engaged in November 2022.

Ira is the daughter of Aamir and his first wife Reena Dutta. They had tied the knot in 1986, and had parted ways in 2002. However, the two still share an amicable bond with each other. In 2005, the 3 Idiots actor married Kiran Rao, but they too parted ways in 2021.

