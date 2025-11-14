 Bihar Election Results 2025: Anupamaa Star Rupali Ganguly Celebrates BJP–NDA Lead, Hails 'Modi Ji & Nitish's Stability'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentBihar Election Results 2025: Anupamaa Star Rupali Ganguly Celebrates BJP–NDA Lead, Hails 'Modi Ji & Nitish's Stability'

Bihar Election Results 2025: Anupamaa Star Rupali Ganguly Celebrates BJP–NDA Lead, Hails 'Modi Ji & Nitish's Stability'

Bihar Election Results 2025: As per the Election Commission of India, BJP is ahead with a lead in 90 seats. Hailing the same, Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly took to social media to celebrate it. The actress also gave a shoutout to the women of Bihar, whose strength and confidence played an important role in the election

Anamika BhartiUpdated: Friday, November 14, 2025, 02:45 PM IST
article-image
Rupali Ganguly | Instagram

Amid counting of Bihar election results, several celebs have openly voiced their support for their preferred candidates. Television’s beloved actress Rupali Ganguly, popularly known as Anupama, has also expressed her clear support for the BJP–NDA alliance. Speaking up for the women of Bihar, Rupali took to social media to wish for the state's 'endless progress' under the leadership of PM Modi and Nitish Kumar.

Anupamaa's lead actress Rupali took to X to support Nitish Kumar in Bihar Election 2025. She wrote, "What an electrifying moment for Bihar! BJP–NDA’s win reflects the trust people place in Modi Ji’s vision and Nitish Ji’s stability."

Rupali further gave a "big salute" to the women, saying that their voice, strength, and confidence in the victory. Even though the results have not yet been declared, with the NDA currently leading, Rupali extended her good wishes to the people of Bihar for the times ahead.

Bihar Elections 2025 Results

FPJ Shorts
IPL 2026 Trade: Homecoming For Mohammed Shami? LSG Tease Move For SRH Star With Social Media Post
IPL 2026 Trade: Homecoming For Mohammed Shami? LSG Tease Move For SRH Star With Social Media Post
Planning a Personal Loan? Check These Details First to Prevent Extra Costs
Planning a Personal Loan? Check These Details First to Prevent Extra Costs
'RJD, Congress Responsible For Dividing Minority Votes': AIMIM's Waris Pathan Amid Vote Counting In Bihar
'RJD, Congress Responsible For Dividing Minority Votes': AIMIM's Waris Pathan Amid Vote Counting In Bihar
In Your Dreams On OTT: Where To Watch This Animated Film Online?
In Your Dreams On OTT: Where To Watch This Animated Film Online?

As per Election Commission of India, BJP is ahead with lead in 90 seats. While Janata Dal (United) Party is on the second number with a lead in 82. The trend is then followed by RJD with 27 seats and Ram Vilas' LJPRV with 21.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bihar Election Results 2025: Anupamaa Star Rupali Ganguly Celebrates BJP–NDA Lead, Hails 'Modi Ji...

Bihar Election Results 2025: Anupamaa Star Rupali Ganguly Celebrates BJP–NDA Lead, Hails 'Modi Ji...

In Your Dreams On OTT: Where To Watch This Animated Film Online?

In Your Dreams On OTT: Where To Watch This Animated Film Online?

Veteran Actress Kamini Kaushal Passes Away At 98

Veteran Actress Kamini Kaushal Passes Away At 98

Bigg Boss 19's Mridul Tiwari Responds To Salman Khan's Physical Violence Allegations After Eviction...

Bigg Boss 19's Mridul Tiwari Responds To Salman Khan's Physical Violence Allegations After Eviction...

Agra Review: Mohit Agarwal, Aanchal Goswami & Rahul Roy In A Man's Quest For A ‘Piece’ Of Land...

Agra Review: Mohit Agarwal, Aanchal Goswami & Rahul Roy In A Man's Quest For A ‘Piece’ Of Land...