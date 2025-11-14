Bihar Election Results 2025: Anupamaa Star Rupali Ganguly Celebrates BJP–NDA Lead, Hails 'Modi Ji & Nitish's Stability'

Rupali Ganguly | Instagram

Amid counting of Bihar election results, several celebs have openly voiced their support for their preferred candidates. Television’s beloved actress Rupali Ganguly, popularly known as Anupama, has also expressed her clear support for the BJP–NDA alliance. Speaking up for the women of Bihar, Rupali took to social media to wish for the state's 'endless progress' under the leadership of PM Modi and Nitish Kumar.

Anupamaa's lead actress Rupali took to X to support Nitish Kumar in Bihar Election 2025. She wrote, "What an electrifying moment for Bihar! BJP–NDA’s win reflects the trust people place in Modi Ji’s vision and Nitish Ji’s stability."

BJP–NDA’s win reflects the trust people place in Modi Ji’s vision and Nitish Ji’s stability. And a big salute to the women of Bihar. Your voice, strength, and confidence played a powerful role in this victory. Wishing Bihar endless… — Rupali Ganguly (@TheRupali) November 14, 2025

Rupali further gave a "big salute" to the women, saying that their voice, strength, and confidence in the victory. Even though the results have not yet been declared, with the NDA currently leading, Rupali extended her good wishes to the people of Bihar for the times ahead.

Bihar Elections 2025 Results

As per Election Commission of India, BJP is ahead with lead in 90 seats. While Janata Dal (United) Party is on the second number with a lead in 82. The trend is then followed by RJD with 27 seats and Ram Vilas' LJPRV with 21.