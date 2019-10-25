'Bigil' fans arrested for creating ruckus after show gets delayed by an hour

Madurai: Frenzied fans gathered outside a movie theatre in Madurai during the early hours of Friday to watch the first show of Vijay starrer 'Bigil' after the Tamil Nadu government allowed its special screening.

The government initially refused to allow early special shows but later paved way and issued a stipulation that the theatres will charge the fee set by the government.

Fans were spotted grooving to dhol beats and showing off their energetic dance moves outside the theatre. In order to show love for their favourite star Vijay, fans poured milk on the poster of the film.

One of the fans, Abhirami, said, "We waited very eagerly for this movie. We felt bad about the government's stand on the movie. But we are now happy that it has hit the theatres. After all, it is our 'Thalapathy's movie." Saying that the movie has crossed all the hurdles, another 'Thalapathy' fan, Raju said, "There is no impact of all difficulties created by the government for the movie as we the fans of 'Thalapathy' stand with him like a wall. We stand as a backbone for him and will continuously support him."

But some fans got really upset after Bigil’s show got delayed by an hour. At Krishnagiri fans of actor Vijay went on a rampage. A case has been registered and 36 people have been arrested in connection with the case.