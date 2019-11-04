Bigg Boss Telugu 3: Rahul Sipligunj wins trophy, takes home Rs 50 lakh

Singer Rahul Sipligunj took home the trophy as he won Bigg Boss Telugu 3, also taking home Rs 50 lakh in moolah. All the stars were out for the grand finale with actors Srikanth, Nidhhi Agerwal, Anjali, Anurag Kulkarni, Raashi Khanna, Catherine Tresa and director Maruthi there.

The biggest draw however was Chiranjeevi who made a special appearance. The third season of Bigg Boss Telugu started way back in July 21 and was hosted by Nagarjuna Akkineni in its third edition. Earlier the hosts by Jr NTR and Nani in the first and second season.

There were special performances by Ravi Krishna and Jyothi, who danced to Ramulo Ramula, the hit song from Allu Arjun’s next movie Ala Vaikunthapuramlo. Hema, who was evicted in the first week also returned with a special dance performance.

Post some other performances, Nagarjuna rounded up the evicted contestants and spoke how Bigg Boss changed their lives, even talking to family members.

The first finalist to be evicted was Ali Reza. Srikanth came in next to announce the next eviction and Nagarjuna sprang a surprise – anyone who was willing to take Rs 10 lakh could take the money and walk.

The money was upped to Rs 20 lakh but no one wanted to take the offer. Eventually Varun Sandesh was the next to go. The next to be evicted was Baba Bhaskar leaving Sreemukhi and Rahul in the mix.

Nagarjuna offered Rs 25 lakh to both Sreemukhi and Rahul but they declined. Eventually, Nagarjuna and Chiranjeevi announced that Rahul was the winner and handed him the trophy and Rs 50 lakh in cash prize, revealing that over 7 crore votes were cast for the final episode.