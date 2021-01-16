Bigg Boss talent manager Pista Dhakad dies in accident: Shehnaaz Gill, Prince Narula and others mourn her demise

Bigg Boss talent manager Pista Dhakad has died in a road accident. Several past contestant of the show took to social media on Saturday to express grief.

Pista, 24, who was an employee of the reality show's production company Endemol Shine India, had left the set of the ongoing season 14 on Friday after the wrap on an Activa scooter with one of the assistants and their vehicle was hit by a vanity van. She died on the spot.

Reality TV stars and real-life couple Yuvika Chaudhary and Prince Narula, who were housemates on Bigg Boss 9 in 2015, were among the first to pay condolences.

Yuvika posted a video of Pista and captioned it as: "Why you left us so early. Still in a shock. Can't believe I am writing this. Rip bro."

Prince posted a picture of Pista and wrote: "Tu wo insan thi jisko koi kabhi bhool nahi payega bro. Tu hum sab k dil mein aise hai jaise pata nahi bachpan se saath ho. Tere jaisa positive insaan nahe dekha jo sabka acha aur humesha khush rehte tha. Pata nahi tha abhe jab main Tu aur yuvi goa gaye the wo humara last trip hoga or tere kami koi puri nahe kar payega. Humari industry mein bhe aur aur humare zindagi main bhe (You are a person one can never forget, bro. You remain etched in our hearts as if we knew each other since childhood. Never seen a positive person like you, who wished well to all and was always happy. Didn't know your Goa trip with Yuvi and me would be the last one. No one can fill your void, in the industry as well as our lives). Love u always. Last night she met with na accident."