Bigg Boss OTT: Shamita Shetty and Akshara Singh get into a verbal spat; latter calls her 'dominating'

The 'Bigg Boss OTT' house turned into a war zone in last night's episode after Shamita Shetty and Akshara Singh got in an ugly fight over food.

It's been only a few days and the contestants are fighting over everything in sight.

Shamita and Divya Agarwal are handling the kitchen duties but looks like the housemates aren't happy about it.

Shamita's dietary restrictions were the source of her argument with Bhojpuri actress Akshara.

Akshara was upset as Shamita was seen telling the housemates to not eat gluten free granules which are especially sent inside the house for Shamita and Neha Bhasin.

The 'Zeher' actress was also seen explaining the housemates that she has a medical condition and she can't eat normal food. However, soon their conversation goes out of hand as Akshara starts shouting at Divya.

Akshara then takes out the gluten free topic and this irritates Shamita who loses her cool and tells that she can't eat normal food as she has Colitis problem.

Akshara then gets irritated and accuses Shamita of dominating her and having stary airs.

She said, "Chaar line English ka bol liya toh apne aap ko hi-fi samjhne lage... yahan par Hindi bolna chahiye English bolne ka koi kaam nahi hai."

Previously, Shamita had got into a heated argument with co-contestant Pratik Sehejpal over food.

On Tuesday's episode, Shamita also made shocking revelations about her rapport with co-contestant and choreographer Nishant Bhat.

After a war of words in the show, Shamita told Divya Agarwal that she knew Nishant even before the show but not personally.

She said, "I don’t want to mention what incident it was but he once crossed the line with me and I didn’t like it. I told him sternly that he did wrong and he didn't speak to me after that. I just thought I should keep a distance from him because I don’t want to be reminded of that. At the stage also when I saw him, I just reacted that I know him."

Shamita has entered the 'Bigg Boss OTT' house at a time when her brother-in-law Raj Kundra is in jail for his alleged involvement in porn films case.

During the premiere, without naming anyone, Shamita said that she was approached for the show long time back and fulfilled her professional commitment.

Published on: Thursday,August 12, 2021, 01:45 PM IST