 Bigg Boss OTT 3 Update 24th June: From Deepak-Armaan’s Fight To Sai’s Revelation To Sana, Here’s What Happened
In the episode of Bigg Boss OTT 3 tonight, a huge fight ensued between Armaan and Deepak Chaurasiya.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Tuesday, June 25, 2024, 12:52 AM IST
article-image

Bigg Boss OTT 3 has just begun and the show has quickly went ahead to be the talk of the town. From the nominations to the contestants already picking sides, viewers of the show are slowly getting hooked.

article-image

In the episode of the show today, popular rapper Naezy revealed his love for science and also revealed that he wanted to become a scientist. He further says that he has a ‘science lab’ in which he creates art.

Sana Sultan was informed by Bigg Boss that she is not doing a great job as an outsider and that she is on the verge of getting fired.

article-image

The nomination task saw Deepak Chaurasiya, Sai Ketan Rao and Sana Sultan getting nominated. However, with Sana’s immunity she was saved and the contestants she nominated were eventually nominated. These contestants were Shivani Kumari and Deepak Chaurasiya.

Kritika Malik was seen revealing details about her marriage with Armaan Malik and revealed how she felt bad for Payal.

Sai Ketan Rao was seen telling Sana Sultan that she is getting targetted. Sana too agreed to the same.

article-image

Deepak Chaurasiya and Armaan Malik were seen getting into an ugly spat which escalated so much that Shivani Kumari was eventually involved and then the fight was between Shivani and Armaan.

