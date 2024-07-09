Bigg Boss OTT 3: ‘Tum Pradhan Ho Kya Kahi Ke,’ Says Lovekesh Kataria To Armaan Malik After Duo Get Into An Ugly Spat

Bigg Boss OTT 3 is getting interesting with each passing day and the dynamics in the house continue evolving. A recent example of this is the change of dynamic between Armaan Malik and Lovekesh Kataria. While both Armaan and Love never really shared a friendship, they definitely were on amicable terms. But looks like, this too is going for a toss now.

In a recent promo shared by the streaming platform, Lovekesh can be seen lashing out at Armaan Malik for not eating the food he forced the cooking department to make. Lovekesh was seen questioning Armaan on the same. This led to a heated exchange in between the duo where Love was also seen asking Armaan if he feels he is a ‘Pradhan.’

For the uninformed, Armaan went ahead to create a lot of buzz after he allegedly slapped Vishal Pandey for his comments on his wife Kritika Malik.