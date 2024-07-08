Bigg Boss OTT 3: Shivani Kumari FAINTS After Fallout With Chandrika Dixit, Sai & Armaan Question Her, Say, ‘Isko Doctor Kaunsi Dawai Deta Hai’

anchal2598704

The viewers of Bigg Boss OTT 3 have been witnessing major drama with each passing day. From Armaan Malik’s slap row to the changing dynamics in the house, the show is going ahead to be the talk of the town.

In the episode of the show tonight, contestants of the show witnessed nominations in a different way. This time around Bigg Boss was seen asking the contestants to save their favourite contestants. It was in this process that Shivani Kumari was deeply hurt after Chandrika Dixit not taking her name. She was seen bursting out in tears in front of Chandrika and also went ahead to call her fake. Further, when Chandrika confronted Shivani later, she yet again bursted in tears, so much so that in between the confrontation she choked on her tears and then fainted. When Shivani was taken to the medical room and then brought back, Sai Ketan Rao was seen questioning the same in a conversation with Chandrika Dixit and Sana Sultan and was seen wondering what medicine does the doctor give to Shivani that she gets alright so soon after fainting.

On the other hand, Vishal and Lovekesh were seen defending Shivani and were seen feeling bad that her medical condition was questioned.